|
|
Robert E. O'Malley, "Bob", age 79, a longtime resident of Naperville, IL, passed away peacefully on April 30, 2019. He was born on February 27, 1940 in Chicago, IL. For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Bob's life, memorials to St. Coletta School of Wisconsin, Attn: Development Office, N4637 County Road Y, Jefferson WI 53549 would be greatly appreciated. Visitation Monday, May 6, 3:00-8:00 PM at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 7, 11:00 AM at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St., Naperville. Interment SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville. For info call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com for a complete obituary.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 3, 2019