Robert E. Pritchard, age 78, U.S. Navy Veteran; Loving father of Robert K. (Terry) Pritchard, Colleen (Edward) Mangan, Kelly (David) Gust and Timothy Pritchard; dear grandfather of 10 and great-grandfather of 5; brother of Maureen (Ted Orant) Clanton; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Robert was a member of Crete Masonic Lodge 763, the Shriners, and Union of Operating Engineers Local 150. Visitation Friday, February 21st from 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. at Lack & Sons Funeral Home, 9236 S. Roberts Rd. (8000 W.) Hickory Hills. Committal service Saturday, February 22nd at 10:00 a.m. at Resurrection Cemetery, interment to follow. For information 708-430-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 20, 2020