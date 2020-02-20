Home

Lack & Sons Funeral Directors
9236 South Roberts Road
Hickory Hills, IL 60457
(708) 430-5700
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lack & Sons Funeral Directors
9236 South Roberts Road
Hickory Hills, IL 60457
Committal
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Resurrection Cemetery

Robert E. Pritchard


1942 - 2020
Robert E. Pritchard Obituary
Robert E. Pritchard, age 78, U.S. Navy Veteran; Loving father of Robert K. (Terry) Pritchard, Colleen (Edward) Mangan, Kelly (David) Gust and Timothy Pritchard; dear grandfather of 10 and great-grandfather of 5; brother of Maureen (Ted Orant) Clanton; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Robert was a member of Crete Masonic Lodge 763, the Shriners, and Union of Operating Engineers Local 150. Visitation Friday, February 21st from 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. at Lack & Sons Funeral Home, 9236 S. Roberts Rd. (8000 W.) Hickory Hills. Committal service Saturday, February 22nd at 10:00 a.m. at Resurrection Cemetery, interment to follow. For information 708-430-5700.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 20, 2020
