Robert E. Purcell
Devoted husband of the late Joyce (nee Doherty) Purcell. Loving father of Jayne, Philip (Betty) and Amy (Sean) Casey. Beloved son of the late Raymond and Margaret Purcell. Identical twin brother of the late William. Cherished brother of the late Raymond Jr., James, Thomas, and Anne (Daniel) O'Connell. Adoring grandpa of Brandon (Katie) Purcell, Mazie (Mike) Regan, Jack Purcell, and Owen, Declan and Jack Casey. Great-grandpa to Mary Clare and Addison Purcell. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Alumnus of St. Bride Grammar School, De La Salle High School, and Loras College. US Navy Sea Bees, Korean Conflict. 28-year decorated veteran of the Chicago Police Department. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation (www.cpdmemorial.org) or the Wounded Warrior Project (woundedwarriorproject.org) are appreciated.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 - 6:00 PM, Thursday October 22nd at Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday October 23rd at Holy Cross Catholic Church.

An online guestbook is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 20, 2020.
