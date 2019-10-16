Home

Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. John Fisher Church
10235 S. Fairfield
Chicago, IL
Service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
St. John Fisher Church
10235 S. Fairfield
Chicago, IL
Robert "Bob" Rux, born into eternal life on October 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Margaret "Peggy" (nee O'Neill). Loving father of Matthew and Emily. Dear brother of Diane Crook, Nancy (the late Dave) Thompson and Mary Rux. Adored son of the late Edward and Rose Rux. Treasured son-in-law of Patricia (the late Gerald) O'Neill. Cherished brother-in-law of Jerry O'Neill (Cathleen Barry), Kevin (Judy) O'Neill, John O'Neill and Patty (Bill) Mulchrone. Bob was the greatest uncle to many nieces and nephews. Past-President and former Coach of the Ridge/Beverly Baseball League and St. John Fisher Basketball Team. Visitation Thursday, October 17, 2019 at St. John Fisher Church 10235 S. Fairfield, Chicago from 10:00 a.m. until Mass of the Resurrection at 12 Noon. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Donnellan Funeral Home. Info (773) 238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 16, 2019
