Robert "Buck" E. Sivert, age 76, of Elburn IL, passed away surrounded by the love and prayers of his family on Thursday, June 6, 2019 following a courageous battle with lung cancer.
He is survived by his three children: Brenda (Randy) Swanson, Cindi (Paul) Paschal and Daniel (Adrienne) Sivert; eight grandchildren: Victoria, Jakob, Tabitha (Jeff), Robert (Amber), John Reilly, Sabrina, Emily and Dayna; three great-grandchildren: Ripley, Slater and Hallie; two siblings: Rodger(Brenda) Sivert and Janice (Charles) Howard; one brother-in-law: Loren Huffstutler; many nieces and nephews and a countryside of friends.
There will be a private family burial. In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family wishes for you to join them for a Celebration of Life at Silver Spur Ranch, 45W223 Lees Rd, Maple Park, IL to share a story, good time and laugh with us on July 28th from 1-4pm.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 21 to July 26, 2019