Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Silver Spur Ranch
45W223 Lees Rd
Maple Park, IL
Robert E. Sivert Obituary
Robert "Buck" E. Sivert, age 76, of Elburn IL, passed away surrounded by the love and prayers of his family on Thursday, June 6, 2019 following a courageous battle with lung cancer.

He is survived by his three children: Brenda (Randy) Swanson, Cindi (Paul) Paschal and Daniel (Adrienne) Sivert; eight grandchildren: Victoria, Jakob, Tabitha (Jeff), Robert (Amber), John Reilly, Sabrina, Emily and Dayna; three great-grandchildren: Ripley, Slater and Hallie; two siblings: Rodger(Brenda) Sivert and Janice (Charles) Howard; one brother-in-law: Loren Huffstutler; many nieces and nephews and a countryside of friends.

There will be a private family burial. In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family wishes for you to join them for a Celebration of Life at Silver Spur Ranch, 45W223 Lees Rd, Maple Park, IL to share a story, good time and laugh with us on July 28th from 1-4pm.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 21 to July 26, 2019
