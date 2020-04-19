|
Robert E. (Getowicz) St. John of Morton Grove, beloved husband of Dorothy; dear father of Robert (Laura) and Jamie Elizabeth (Jason) Collins; loving grandfather of Triston, Cameron and Kasia; fond brother of Bruce (Toshie) Getowicz and Sandra (Paul) Smith; cherished uncle of many. Funeral service private at this time. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Sign online guestbook at www.simkinsfh.com. 847-965-2500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020