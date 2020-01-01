|
Robert E. Turcsanyi, suddenly, age 69, at rest December 26, 2019. Beloved husband of Carol (nee Radecki) for 48 years.; Loving father of Erin Turcsanyi; Beloved son of the late John and Elizabeth Turcsanyi; Bob is also survived by his brother John (Pat) Turcsanyi and niece Gia Turcsanyi. Retired painter, former employee of the Merchandise Mart and Michael Reese Hospital. Visitation for Robert E. Turcsanyi will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 3:00 – 9:00 p.m. at Hills Funeral Home, Ltd., 10201 S. Roberts Road, Palos Hills, IL 60465. Funeral Friday, beginning 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Patricia Catholic Church, 9050 S. 86th Ave., Hickory Hills for Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Info. 708-598-5880 or hillsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 1, 2020