Robert E. Von Hasseln, 71, of Mt. Pleasant, PA, died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019. He was born July 21, 1948, in Buffalo, N.Y., a son of the late Edward and Nancy Kidder Vonhasseln. Bob enjoyed NASCAR and oval track racing and served in the Army in Vietnam. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bruce Vonhasseln. Survived by his partner of 24 years, Sandra L. Zappone; daughter, Dolores Vonhasseln; "son," Christopher Musante (Linda) and two brothers, William (Kim), and Gary Vonhasseln. www.pantalone.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019