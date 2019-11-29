Home

Services
Beverly Ridge Funeral Home - Chicago
10415 S. Kedzie Avenue
Chicago, IL 60655
(773) 779-4411
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beverly Ridge Funeral Home
10415 S. Kedzie Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
8:45 AM
Beverly Ridge Funeral Home
10415 S. Kedzie Ave
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Christina Church
11055 S. Homan
Chicago, IL
View Map
Robert E. Whitlock

Robert E. Whitlock Obituary
Robert E. Whitlock Sr., Veteran US Army, Korean War. Beloved husband of the late Mary C., nee McCarthy. Dear father of Richard (Georgia), Robert (Kelly), Anne (the late James) Mackowiak, Raymond, Joseph (Linda), Coletta (James) Black, Matthew, Therese (Chuck) Cholke, Leo (Gina) and the late Christopher (the late Lori) and the late Patrick Sean. Loving grandfather of 33 and great grandfather of 17. Dear brother of Edward (Martha) and the late Betty and Richard. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Sixty year member of Knight of Columbus 4th Degree and American Legion Post #854. Funeral Monday 8:45 a.m. from Beverly Ridge Funeral Home; 10415 S. Kedzie Ave to St. Christina Church Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. Christina Parish; 11055 S. Homan; Chicago, IL 60655, appreciated. Visitation Sunday 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. 773-779-4411.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 29, 2019
