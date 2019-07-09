|
Robert E. Whitney, age 90, of Mt. Prospect, formerly of Chicago. Veteran, US Army Corporal, Korean War and avid roller-skater. Beloved husband of the late Elsie, nee Carlson; loving brother of Janette Martin and the late Hobart Whitney; fond uncle of seven, great-uncle of nine, and great-great-uncle of two. Visitation, Wednesday, July 10, 2019, from 9 a.m. until time of Funeral Service, 11 a.m., at HABEN Funeral Home & Crematory, 8057 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. Interment with military honors, Rosehill Cemetery, Chicago. Funeral info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 9, 2019