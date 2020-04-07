|
Army Veteran Robert (Bob) Wilcox, age 95, of Oak Lawn, formerly of Chicago, passed away April 2, 2020. Beloved husband of 64 years to the late Marie Wilcox (nee Pauline Herbert). Loving father of Robert (Christine) Wilcox and Jeanine (Vincent) Shotas. Cherished Grandfather ("Papa")of Kevin Shotas, Scott (Kristine) Wilcox, Matthew (Megan) Wilcox and Carolyn (Kevin) Climack. Great Grandfather of John Robert Wilcox. Bob fought during the Normandy D-Day invasion on Omaha Beach,1944. After the war, Bob spent 44 years as an Optician in downtown Chicago & retired as owner of Mahoney-Wilcox Opticians on North Michigan Avenue. He was a Life member of The Purple Heart, The and Life member of Johnson-Phelps VFW Post 5220 in Oak Lawn. He served over 50 years as a leader in the Boy Scouts of America and a Member of St. RIta of Cascia & St. Germaine Church. Bob will join his wife Marie for eternal interment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers/memorial donations can be made to either Honor Flight Chicago or Scouts USA. A private service is being entrusted to Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home in Oak Lawn. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 7, 2020