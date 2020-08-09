94, entered eternal rest August 3, 2020. Loving husband of Carmela (DeLuise) for 68 years, father of Kim, Kenneth (Margaret) and Kurt (Ingrid). Grandfather of Carl (Danielle), Lynn (Joe Troutman), Claire, Anne (Rob Dann), Nolan and Connor. Great-Grandfather of Max, Beth and Sophie. Proud U.S. Navy veteran who served on the USS Indiana during WWII. Local 134 electrician for over 40 years. Twice Worshipful Master of Mystic Star Lodge 758, Commodore of Paw Paw Lake Yacht Club. Great dancer, bowler, golfer, water skier, and fantastic handyman (he could fix anything). Private services to be held at a later date. Donations may be made in his memory to the Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
.