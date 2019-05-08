Robert Earl Peckenpaugh passed from this world and into the arms of our gracious and loving Lord on Saturday, May 4, 2019. He was born in Potomac, IL to Earl and Zella Peckenpaugh in 1926. His family moved to Hammond, IN where he met his future bride Margaret. After graduating from Hammond High School in 1944, he served as a Quartermaster in the U.S. Navy during the conclusion of World War II. Bob and Marge were wed in California during the war and afterward returned to the Midwest to raise their family. They spent 67 cherished years of marriage together, raising six children in Munster, IN and Hinsdale, IL: Nancy (Ira), Carol (Dean), David (Marie), Daniel (Kimberly), Jeanne (Matt) and Douglas (Jennifer), who subsequently brought 19 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren into this world. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Margaret, his sister Carolyn Joanne "Jo," and his brother Royce. After the war, Bob studied Business and Finance at Northwestern University, earning his MBA and was one of the earliest holders of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. He excelled as an investment advisor, going on to serve as president of Security Supervisors, vice president at Chicago Title and Trust, owner of Hotchkiss & Peckenpaugh, vice president at Morgan Stanley, owner of Peckenpaugh Asset Management, and senior vice president of Whitnell & Company. Bob loved the Lord and prayed steadfastly. He maintained an evangelical desire to testify to the Gospel truth throughout his life. The family will hold a visitation at Hinsdale Covenant Church, 412 S. Garfield Street, Hinsdale, IL, on Friday, May 10 from 6–8 pm. A memorial service will take place at the church on Saturday, May 11 at 10:30; lunch and a time of fellowship will follow. Bob will be interred at Bronswood Cemetery in a private family ceremony. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Camp Scholarship Fund of the Hinsdale Covenant Church. Arrangements by Brian Powell Funeral Directors of Hinsdale. For information 630-703-9131 or www.powellfuneraldirectors.com. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary