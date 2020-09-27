Beloved Robert Earlyn Wassman, born November 15, 1922 passed away on September 22, 2020. He came from humble beginnings and created a very long and happy life. Bob graduated high school and was drafted into the Navy in 1943. After the war he built a solid career in banking for over 40 years. He met his future wife of 56 years, Martha Moore while at work and together they traveled the world after Bob retired in 1985. He and Martha had three wonderful children: Bob, who predeceased him, Tim (Laurie) and Lori aka Ginger (Michael). He is also survived by his beautiful granddaughter, Lydia, countless nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and grand-nephews. A life well lived for 97 years, almost a century ~ and he could tell you all about it!





