1/
Robert Earlyn Wassman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beloved Robert Earlyn Wassman, born November 15, 1922 passed away on September 22, 2020. He came from humble beginnings and created a very long and happy life. Bob graduated high school and was drafted into the Navy in 1943. After the war he built a solid career in banking for over 40 years. He met his future wife of 56 years, Martha Moore while at work and together they traveled the world after Bob retired in 1985. He and Martha had three wonderful children: Bob, who predeceased him, Tim (Laurie) and Lori aka Ginger (Michael). He is also survived by his beautiful granddaughter, Lydia, countless nieces and nephews and grand-nieces and grand-nephews. A life well lived for 97 years, almost a century ~ and he could tell you all about it!


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved