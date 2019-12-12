Home

St Andrews Episcopal Church
1125 Franklin St
Downers Grove, IL 60515
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church
1125 Franklin St.
Downers Grove, IL
Robert Edward Bouzek Obituary
Robert E. Bouzek passed unexpectedly on December 5, 2019 at the age of 86 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove, IL. Bob is survived by daughters Michaelle, Elisabeth, and Jane; sister Marion; grandchildren Lucy, Robertson, Maya and Owen, and is preceded in death by daughter, Lisa. Funeral and reception are scheduled for Saturday, December 14 at 2pm at Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church, 1125 Franklin St. Downers Grove, IL 60515. If desired, In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Downers Grove.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 12, 2019
