Robert Edward Cronin


1963 - 2020
Robert Edward Cronin Obituary
Bob Cronin, 56, of Glenview, Illinois, passed away on April 10, 2020. He was born in Oak Park, Illinois on April 28, 1963 to Bob Cronin (deceased) and Irene Bennigsen Dettmers, and stepson of Audrey Cronin McKenna, Leonard Dettmers (deceased), and Michael Feltes (deceased). Bob was the loving father to Connor and Natalie with former spouse, Carolyn Cronin; longtime special friend of Laura Gould Deutsch; loyal brother to Jerry Cronin (Staci), Beth Glass (Chris), Emily Friel (Tony) and many step-brothers and sisters; and cherished uncle to Chris and Holly Cronin, Brad and Blake Glass, Reese Hopkins, and Fiona and Quinn Friel. Bob was caring and kind, with a great sense of humor that touched all those around him. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed. A memorial service celebrating Bob's life will be held later this summer. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to a place where Bob spent many years training and studying the art and philosophy of Aikido; the Midwest Aikido Center, Attention: Dave Kedney, 4349 N. Damen Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60618. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020
