Robert Edward ("Ed") McGrath passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 9:05 pm at Franciscan Health hospital in Michigan City, Indiana.



Ed was born in Lima, Ohio on January 26, 1929, the second son of Leon and Loretta McGrath of Chicago, Illinois. He was predeceased by his parents and his only sibling, Jack of Boulder, CO. Ed was raised on the "South Side" of Chicago and attended St. Ignatius High School, Loyola University Chicago ('50), and Harvard Business School (MBA '54).



After business school, Ed moved to Northern California where he worked as a marketing professional in the consumer electronics industry. He married Joanne Griffith of Manhattan, KS, and together they raised a family of five children in San Francisco, where he found happiness on the handball courts at the Olympic Club and was invigorated by exposure to Silicon Valley and technology.



In his later years, Ed returned to his native Chicago where he reconnected with fellow Chicagoan, Jean Carey O'Neill and embarked on a loving, committed relationship until Ed's death, sharing their time between Long Beach, IN and Marco Island, FL. Jean and her large, extended family truly embraced Ed, and he and Jean were constant companions as they both celebrated their 90th birthday this past year.



Ed lived a full and rewarding life of 90 years. He was a committed Catholic and member of the Knights of Malta who believed that every good day began with 8 am Mass. He was an extremely social person whose natural curiosity allowed him to connect to people of all walks of life. He especially cherished time with his families, and loved to bond over a game of gin rummy or cheering on sidelines of one of his grandkids' sports games. While Ed never shied away from a friendly debate, we will miss the soft heart that lurked behind his smiling blue eyes.



Ed is survived by his ex-wife Joanne and their five children (Tom, Bob, Mark, Bill and Mary Lynn Blattberg), and their spouses and fourteen grandchildren. He also leaves behind his beloved Jean and her four daughters (Erin, Jeanne, Lisa and Kathy) and their husbands and eleven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.



Ed's funeral is scheduled for Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at 11 am at Notre Dame Catholic Church at 1005 Moore Rd. in Michigan City, IN. There will be a visitation at 10 am that same morning, and the funeral will be followed by a luncheon at a nearby venue. Ed's family also intends to hold a future memorial in the San Francisco area.



In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family would propose a contribution in Ed's name to , a charity that has greatly impacted the O'Neill family. Contributions can be made via check sent to the Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, Florida 336017 or online at donate.lovetherescue.org.



Arrangements are be handled by the Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, 418 Washington St., Michigan City, IN 46360 (219) 872-7291



To sign a guestbook and leave condolences online, please visit our web site at www.otthaverstock.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 22, 2019