Robert Edward Olson, 98, of Evanston and formerly of Mt. Prospect. Robert was born on August 18, 1921 to the late Algot and late Ella Olson and passed away January 13, 2020. Robert was the beloved husband of Lydia (nee Steigerwaldt) Olson; loving father of Eric and Keith (Anna Marie) Olson and the late Sheryl Olson; caring grandfather of Benjamin and Jeffrey Olson; Robert was proceeded in death by four siblings. Visitation Saturday from 12:00pm until time of service 1:00pm at Trinity Lutheran Church 675 E Algonquin Rd. Des Plaines, IL 60016. Entombment Ridgewood Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church. Funeral info 847-824-5155 or oehlerfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 16, 2020