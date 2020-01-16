Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oehler Funeral Home, Des Plaines
2099 Miner Street
Des Plaines, IL 600164611
(847) 824-5155
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
Trinity Lutheran Church
675 E Algonquin Rd.
Des Plaines, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Olson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Edward Olson


1921 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Edward Olson Obituary
Robert Edward Olson, 98, of Evanston and formerly of Mt. Prospect. Robert was born on August 18, 1921 to the late Algot and late Ella Olson and passed away January 13, 2020. Robert was the beloved husband of Lydia (nee Steigerwaldt) Olson; loving father of Eric and Keith (Anna Marie) Olson and the late Sheryl Olson; caring grandfather of Benjamin and Jeffrey Olson; Robert was proceeded in death by four siblings. Visitation Saturday from 12:00pm until time of service 1:00pm at Trinity Lutheran Church 675 E Algonquin Rd. Des Plaines, IL 60016. Entombment Ridgewood Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church. Funeral info 847-824-5155 or oehlerfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oehler Funeral Home, Des Plaines
Download Now