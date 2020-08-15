Robert Edward Twardos, Age 84, of Conyers, GA, passed away peacefully at his home on August 6, 2020. Bob was a proud graduate of Fenwick High School in Oak Park, IL. He had a distinguished career of 35 years with Dap Inc., and retired at 57. He was a devoted husband to his wife Nannette of 61 years and loving father of 3 sons, Bob (wife Laura), Mike (wife Kathryn) and Jimmy (wife Susan). In addition to his wife and children, he is survived by his sister Kathy (Pinki) Valenti and 5 grandchildren (Matt, Kathryn, Sydney, Alex and Jack). In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Saint Jude Children's Hospital.





