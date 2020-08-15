1/
Robert Edward Twardos
Robert Edward Twardos, Age 84, of Conyers, GA, passed away peacefully at his home on August 6, 2020. Bob was a proud graduate of Fenwick High School in Oak Park, IL. He had a distinguished career of 35 years with Dap Inc., and retired at 57. He was a devoted husband to his wife Nannette of 61 years and loving father of 3 sons, Bob (wife Laura), Mike (wife Kathryn) and Jimmy (wife Susan). In addition to his wife and children, he is survived by his sister Kathy (Pinki) Valenti and 5 grandchildren (Matt, Kathryn, Sydney, Alex and Jack). In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Saint Jude Children's Hospital.


Published in Chicago Tribune from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
August 12, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
August 12, 2020
Dear family please accept my condolence and take courage, throw all your anxiety and pain on the God of peace, he is near to all those calling upon him. He will grant you all the strength the courage you will need as you face the lonely days without your love one, but always keep there lovely smiles in your thoughts and memory.
