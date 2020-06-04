Robert Edwin Less
Robert Edwin Less, 85. Beloved husband of the late Madalyn Loris Less nee Naiman. Devoted father of Jodi Less, Ronald (Elyse) Less and Naomi (Glenn Grossman) Less. Proud grandfather of Brandon, Justin and Ethan Less and Marlo Grossman-Less. Dear brother of Barbara Scott nee Less and the late Theodore Less. In order to keep everyone safe and healthy, all services and shiva are private. Memorials to Camp Ramah in Wisconsin (Scholarship Fund) 65 East Madison Street, Suite 1905, Chicago, IL 60603, www.ramahwisconsin.com or the Lab/Shul 131 Varick Street, Suite 921, New York, NY 10013, www.labshul.org would be appreciated. To attend the funeral live stream on Friday, June 5, 2020, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Funeral
live stream
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
847.229.8822
