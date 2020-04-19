Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrew J. Mcgann & Sons Funeral Home
10727 S PULASKI RD
Chicago, IL 60655
(773) 783-7700
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Martinkus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Edwin Martinkus

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Edwin Martinkus Obituary
Robert Edwin Martinkus, age 65, of Chicago, son of the late Edwin Martinkus and Marie Brodinski, passed away on April 13, 2020. Loving husband of the late Anneliese Martinkus, nee Rodl; Cherished father of Brian and Lauren (Kyle Gruca) Martinkus; Beloved brother of Jim (Debbie) Brodinski, Ken (Diane) Brodinski, and Mary Ellen (Burt) Emerson; Dear uncle of Rebecca Rodl, David (Stephanie) Kaczmarski, Jill (Steve) Messina, Joe (Andrea) Brodinski, Bob (Shannon) Brodinski, Dan Brodinski, Jaime Brodinski, Eric Martinkus, and Abby Martinkus; Adored cousin of JoAnn Watkins; Brother in-law of Irene (Tim) Kaczmarski and Erv (Nancy) Rodl; Great uncle of Ainsley, Nolan, and Jayden. Services for Robert are private at this time. Memorial donations may be made to the LES Turner ALS Foundation, www.lesturnerals.org, or to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, www.pancan.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -