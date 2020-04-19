|
|
Robert Edwin Martinkus, age 65, of Chicago, son of the late Edwin Martinkus and Marie Brodinski, passed away on April 13, 2020. Loving husband of the late Anneliese Martinkus, nee Rodl; Cherished father of Brian and Lauren (Kyle Gruca) Martinkus; Beloved brother of Jim (Debbie) Brodinski, Ken (Diane) Brodinski, and Mary Ellen (Burt) Emerson; Dear uncle of Rebecca Rodl, David (Stephanie) Kaczmarski, Jill (Steve) Messina, Joe (Andrea) Brodinski, Bob (Shannon) Brodinski, Dan Brodinski, Jaime Brodinski, Eric Martinkus, and Abby Martinkus; Adored cousin of JoAnn Watkins; Brother in-law of Irene (Tim) Kaczmarski and Erv (Nancy) Rodl; Great uncle of Ainsley, Nolan, and Jayden. Services for Robert are private at this time. Memorial donations may be made to the LES Turner ALS Foundation, www.lesturnerals.org, or to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, www.pancan.org.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020