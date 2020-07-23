Robert "Bob" Egan, age 88, lifelong Chicagoan and Cub fan, beloved husband of the late Gloria, nee Bobrytzke; loving father of Mike (Carol) Egan, Steve and Chris (Joyce Levy) Egan; fond grandfather of Colleen Egan Olenek (Chris) and Matt Egan; great-grandfather of Lucy, John and Ben Olenek; dear brother of Ed (Shirley) Egan and Mary McFadden; and uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 25 from 1:00pm until the time of his Memorial Service at 3:00pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 149 W. Main St. (Lake-Cook Rd.), Barrington, IL. Interment will be held privately. For information and to leave an online condolence message for the family, please visit www.davenportfamily.com
or call 847-381-3411.