Robert "Bob" Egan
Robert "Bob" Egan, age 88, lifelong Chicagoan and Cub fan, beloved husband of the late Gloria, nee Bobrytzke; loving father of Mike (Carol) Egan, Steve and Chris (Joyce Levy) Egan; fond grandfather of Colleen Egan Olenek (Chris) and Matt Egan; great-grandfather of Lucy, John and Ben Olenek; dear brother of Ed (Shirley) Egan and Mary McFadden; and uncle of many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 25 from 1:00pm until the time of his Memorial Service at 3:00pm at Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, 149 W. Main St. (Lake-Cook Rd.), Barrington, IL. Interment will be held privately. For information and to leave an online condolence message for the family, please visit www.davenportfamily.com or call 847-381-3411.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home
JUL
25
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Davenport Family Funeral Home
149 WEST MAIN ST
Barrington, IL 60010
(847) 381-3411
