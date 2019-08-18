Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
For more information about
Robert Ward
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Emmet Ward

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Emmet Ward Obituary
Robert Emmet Ward, age 50, of Des Plaines. Beloved husband to Angela Boudreau. Dear son to Kathleen Ward. Missed by all who knew and loved him, including his rescued cats Sophie and Buddy. Celebration of Life Sunday, August 18, 2019, 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Hackneys on Lake, 1514 E Lake Ave, Glenview, Illinois 60025. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to PAWS Chicago, 1997 N. Clybourn Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60614 or The Les Turner ALS Foundation 5550 W Touhy Avenue, Suite 302, Skokie, Illinois 60077.

Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donnellan Family Funeral Services
Download Now