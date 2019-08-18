|
Robert Emmet Ward, age 50, of Des Plaines. Beloved husband to Angela Boudreau. Dear son to Kathleen Ward. Missed by all who knew and loved him, including his rescued cats Sophie and Buddy. Celebration of Life Sunday, August 18, 2019, 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Hackneys on Lake, 1514 E Lake Ave, Glenview, Illinois 60025. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to PAWS Chicago, 1997 N. Clybourn Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60614 or The Les Turner ALS Foundation 5550 W Touhy Avenue, Suite 302, Skokie, Illinois 60077.
Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 18, 2019