Robert Emmett Gavin, age 80; beloved husband and best friend of Karen A. (nee Moran); cherished father of Robert E. Jr. (Betsy); Kevin (Chris); Kathryn (Tim) Piechowski; Maureen (Peter) Barker; & Theresa (Erik) Van Vuren; proud grandfather of Ellen, Kate, Sydney, Jon, Tim, Liz, Andrew, Amelia, Keira, Emmett, Max, & Annie; preceded in death by loving parents Thomas & Helen Gavin; also predeceased by dear siblings: Margaret (the late Tim) Evans, Patrick (the late Josephine), Thomas (Marie), John (the late Patricia), Kathleen (the late Carl) Tiderman, James, & Ann (Hugh) Dennehy; adoring brother of Patricia (Martin) Brennan, Mary (the late Lawrence) Daly, & Michael (Patricia); fond brother-in-law of Tom (Beth) Moran, Dennis Moran, Bill (Janet) Moran, Kevin (Patti) Moran and Elaine (the late Norm) Higgins; kind uncle to many nieces and nephews. Bob will be remembered for his devotion to his family and his faith; he was our hero. Visitation 3 to 9pm on Friday, May 24 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Visitation continues Saturday, May 25, 8:30am, until time of funeral procession, 9:45am to St. Cletus Church, LaGrange. Mass at 10 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Alsip. See full obituary at hjfunerals.com. Info: (708) 352-6500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 21, 2019