Robert Emmett Nolan, of Chicago's Beverly Neighborhood, age 70, US Army Veteran. Beloved husband of Rev. Daryce Hoff Nolan for 31yeras. Loving Father of Douglass (Kylie). Dear brother of Barbara (Wayne) Howard, Michael (Mary Bryant) , Edy Nolan (Harry Hopping), Alice (Clayton) Shoup and the late Mary Ann Nolan. Fond and Fun uncle of many nieces and nephews. Lifelong parishioner of St. Cajetan Parish, Proud South Sider and Avid fan of the Chicago Bears, White Sox and whoever plays the Cubs ! Robert was a Hearing Officer for the City of Chicago, Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection. A Memorial gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, August 16th from 3 to 8 pm at the Church of the Holy Nativity, 9300 S Pleasant , Chicago. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, August 17th at 11:00 am at St. Cajetan Church, 2445 W 112th St., Chicago, Interment will be private. Please omit flowers, Memorials to St. Cajetan Parish, Church of the Holy Nativity or the would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Cremation Society of Illinois. 708-206-2000
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 15, 2019