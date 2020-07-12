"A righteous man who walks in his integrity-How blessed are his sons after him." Proverbs 20:7…is a beautiful reflection of the life of Robert Erwin Dillingham, who passed away on June 25, 2020 at the age of 84.
Bob, or "Dill" as he was known to those that were close to him, was born in Des Moines, IA to Roy L. & Martha Erwin Dillingham in August of 1935, he spent his childhood years in the Midwest, completing High School in Cedar Rapids. Bob went on to complete his undergraduate degree in Agricultural Economics at Iowa State University where he was a member of Phi Kappa Psi and was a member of the wrestling team. After graduation, Bob married his college sweetheart, Judith Bloedel in August 1958. Bob then spent 2 years active duty with the US Army advancing to the rank of 2nd Lieutenant – he remained active in the Army Reserves and ultimately left the service having achieved the rank of Captain. After active duty, Bob continued to advance his education by pursuing a graduate degree from his beloved Purdue University. From there, Bob and his wife, Judy, spent two years in Oklahoma City before settling in Elmhurst where he began his career with the Quaker Oats Company. Bob remained at Quaker Oats for the full tenure of his professional career until retirement in 1997.
Outside of work, Bob found great enjoyment in spending time with family, in the community as a Scouting leader, "on the lake" in Indiana and Wisconsin with his Zodiac and sailboats or enjoying a roadtrip. He was a man who wasn't afraid to follow through on the mental musing of "I wonder where that road goes?".
Bob will be remembered for the love he shared with his family and friends, his dedication, quiet strength, willingness to help those in need, knowing smile, integrity and love of a good "project".
Bob & Judy were blessed with two sons – Mark Erwin Dillingham in 1964 & Scott Curtis Dillingham in 1969.
Bob is survived by his wife, Judy, his sons, Mark Dillingham of Palos Heights; Scott (Jill) Dillingham of Winnetka IL and their two daughters, Halsey & Lane.
A memorial gathering will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Elmhurst Art Museum, 150 S. Cottage Hill Avenue in Elmhurst. For information – Elmhurst Community Funeral Home – The Ahlgrim Chapel, 630-834-3515 or www.ElmhurstFH.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bob's memory may be made to Bethshan Association, 12927 Monitor Ave, Palos Heights, IL 60463https://bethshan.org/give/