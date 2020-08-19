Robert E. Russo, known to all as Bob, died on August 8, 2020 after 91 amazing years. He loved his family, friends, golf, a good debate, a great line, and storytelling. Bob was married to his best friend Melanie Sailer Russo for 35 wonderful years. He was blessed to spend the last year of his life in their Batavia, IL, home under Melanie's constant and loving care. Bob and Melanie created a loving, blended family, including 8 children, 21 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his former wife, Joan M. Russo, of Scarborough, ME. Bob was born in Waterbury, CT on June 14, 1929. He graduated from Mount St. Mary's College and served as an Army Private First Class during the Korean Conflict. He worked in the insurance and real estate industries. Bob enjoyed weekly communion with his dear friends at the Religious Educational Community and was an integral force in creating the People's Resource Center in Wheaton and Westmont. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at a future date. Memorials may be given to the People's Resource Center in his name.





