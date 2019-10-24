Home

Butala Funeral Home & Crematory
1405 Dekalb Ave
Sycamore, IL 60178
815-895-2833
Robert Berning
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
St. John Lutheran Church
26555 Brickville Road
Sycamore, IL
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
St. John Lutheran Church
26555 Brickville Road
Sycamore, IL
Robert F. Berning Obituary
Robert F. Berning, 93, December 23, 1925 – October 10, 2019.

Robert grew up in Nebraska, but then spent most of his adult life in Chicago. He loyally served 16 years as a naval officer in both WWII and the Korean War, and then taught and coached at Luther High School North, Chicago for 42 years. His survivors include: his beloved wife of 63 years, Evelyn (nee Chaveriat); children William (Jan), Jon, Susan (Jim) Hammack, and Rick (Lori); many grandchildren, and sister, Lois. Robert's Celebration of Life will be at St. John Lutheran Church,2655 brickville Rd, Sycamore, IL, Oct. 26th at 12:00 noon. Visitation from 10:30-Noon at church and a luncheon follows the service. Arrangements by Butala Funeral Home, Sycamore, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Concordia University, Neb. and Chicagoland Lutheran Educational Foundation (CLEF). On line guest book at butalafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 24, 2019
