Robert F. Bloise, 41, passed away suddenly on July 2, 2019. Beloved son of Robert J. Bloise and the late Linda E. Bloise. Dear brother of Rosemary Bloise and Suzanne Bloise Glaser, and cherished brother in law of Andreas Glaser. Fond uncle of Anna-Leisel Glaser and Charles Glaser. Fondly remembered by many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. A Beverly resident in his youth, Bob attended Christ the King and Sutherland schools, The University of Chicago Lab High School, and held a degree in American Indian Studies from Arizona State and a degree in accounting from Loyola University's Quinlan School of Business where he earned both the Loyola Key Award in Accounting, and the Delta Sigma Pi Key, both very significant distinctions. He went on to obtain his CPA license. He was also a licensed Engineer by the City of Chicago and Member of I.U.O.E. Local # 399. A respected 15-year employee of Loyola University, Bob was nominated by his peers to receive Loyola's Commitment to Excellence Award, which he earned in February of this year. Visitation Sunday July 7, 2019, from 2pm to 8pm at Curley Funeral Home (Heeney-Laughlin Directors), 6116 W. 111th St., Chicago Ridge, IL 60415. Family and friends will meet at Christ the King Church, 9235 S. Hamilton Ave., Chicago, IL 60643 on Monday morning, July 8, 2019, for visitation 9:30am-10:00am. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Memorials to , 640 N. La Salle Dr., Suite 280, Chicago, IL 60654 are most appreciated. Funeral Info: Heeney-Laughlin Funeral Directors, 708-636-5500 or heeneyfh.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from July 6 to July 7, 2019