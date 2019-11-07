|
We mourn the passing of 43-year Western Springs resident, Bob Bures (age 80). He will be greatly missed. Bob was a long-time educator. He spent 35 years in the Chicago Public Schools as a teacher and principal. Upon retirement, he became Executive Director of the Retired Teachers Association of Chicago (RTAC) for 10 years; was elected as the Retiree Delegate to the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) House of Delegates; and served as Trustee of the Chicago Teachers Pension Fund for many years. A life-long community servant, Bob was a Village of Western Springs Trustee, as well as President of the Western Springs Public Library Foundation. He served on numerous Village committees, and was a member of the Western Springs Fire and Police Department Pension Board. He was three-term President, and Treasurer, for the Lyons Township Mental Health Commission, and served as a Minister of Care for St. John of the Cross Church. He was a member of the Union League Club of Chicago for many years and served on its education and communications committees. Bob also served as a Board Member of the Aquin Guild and was President of the Society of Retired Principals and Superintendents. He was a member of the Chicago Principals and Administrators Association; Illinois Retired Teachers Association; Czech Genealogy Association (CSAGSI); as well as numerous other organizations, including Kiwanis, Knights of Columbus, Freemasons and Shriners. During his life, Bob received many honors and accolades, including the Aquin Guild Award of Excellence; City of Chicago Superior Service Award; and Village of Western Springs Citizen of the Year Award. He is survived by his wife Carol; daughters Elizabeth (Michael) Lupetini and Suzanne (Edward) Bibko; grandchildren Caroline and Robert Lupetini; sisters Helen (John) Carlson and Renee Gasner; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Bob's name to the Thomas Ford Memorial Library, 800 Chestnut St., Western Springs, IL 60558.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 7, 2019