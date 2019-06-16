Home

Cassiani , Robert F. Robert F. Cassiani, age 76, June 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Judith J. Cassiani. Dear step father of Deborah Hayden, Susan and George Miller, Kevin (Christine) Miller and Cynthia Conners; grandfather of twelve and brother to John (Aphrodite) Cassiani, many nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Sts. Peter & Paul Church, 36 N. Ellsworth Street Naperville. Interment private. Memorials to the . Arrangements by the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S, Washington St. Naperville. 630 355 0264. www.beidelmankunschfh.com



Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 16, 2019
