Robert F. Doepel Jr., age 91, of Shiocton, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Monday August 12th, 2019, after a rapid decline from dementia. He is survived by his son Robert F. Doepel III, daughter-in-law Robyn Gabel and granddaughter Caitlyn F. Doepel. Bob enjoyed life to the fullest. After a successful career as an electrical contractor, he retired early and volunteered for many organizations including the Boy Scouts of America, Civil Air Patrol, Coast Guard Auxiliary and the National Ski Patrol. He was a volunteer extraordinaire serving as an instructor, educator and leader for these organizations. No memorial service is planned. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob's memory to support the scouting movement at the Northeast Illinois Council, Boy Scouts of America, 850 Forest Edge Drive, Vernon Hills, IL 60061.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 18, 2019