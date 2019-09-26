|
|
Robert F Emmerich, age 94, passed away at 10 am on Friday, September 13, 2019 in Lakeview, Chicago.
Robert was born on October 24, 1928 in Chicago, Illinois. He was the son of Caroline and Nicholas Emmerich. He had a fun-loving sister Gladys whom he lovingly called "Happy Bottom". He lived in Chicago his whole life and did not have any children. During the Depression, he helped put food on the table by selling newspapers for a penny and made 7 cents a week. Robert Emmerich attended Bell Grammar School and Lakeview High School in Chicago, Illinois where he met the love of his life, Irene Jeske when they were Hall Guards.
In 1943, Robert Emmerich was drafted in the US Army for World War II and served in the Pacific Theater as an Aircraft Mechanic and received many citations and medals including a Bronze Star. Upon his discharge in 1946, he returned to Chicago and became the #1 Pipefitter for Bellis Hanley Construction for the next 30 years. He was also an expert in plumbing and heating. Through his many wise investments and his love for the stock market he and Irene led a successful and comfortable life.
ROMANCE OF A LIFETIME!
When Robert returned from the war he was sitting in a bar, having a beer and saw Irene through the window on the street walking by. He had not seen her in the 4-years he had been at war. He ran out to the street and asked her if she would join him for a Coke. She said yes which launched a 70-year romance of a lifetime together!
September 5, 1953, Irene and Robert were married at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Chicago, Illinois and were married for 65 years! They honeymooned driving a new 1953 Plymouth from Chicago to San Francisco and returned taking Route 66.
In 1954, Robert and Irene remodeled the whole upstairs of her Grandmother's home so they could live in it while they were married and eventually, they purchased the home. In 1965, they moved into a newly built 2-story home in Edgebrook and decorated it with his wife's favorite color blue and the latest home decorating trends with accents from many arts and crafts that Irene made. They transformed the downstairs basement into an entertainment area featuring a dance floor and eating area where they threw lavish parties featuring ballroom and square dancing.
Irene and Bob had a passion for Square Dancing which started at Horner Park in 1955. They went onto travel around the country with the Square Dance callers Singing Sam, Berl Main and Marshal Flippo.
Irene and Robert were very involved with Chicago friends and family members and never missed sending Birthday Card greetings to all. In Colorado, with the Charles and Denise Jeske family and their 5 nieces and nephews, Irene and Bob made regular visits for Thanksgiving, Christmas and many events their nieces and nephews were involved in. Their passion for traveling took Robert and Irene to all 7 Continents and every state in the United States.
Robert was smart, interactive and charming man his whole life. He loved German food, steak and a good Manhattan. Robert was loved deeply by his family and we will miss him and Irene greatly.
Visitation Friday, September 27, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 PM at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 6150 N. Cicero Ave., Chicago. Friends and family will meet Saturday, September 28, 2019 at St. Mary of the Woods Church, 7033 N. Moselle Ave., Chicago for Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM. Entombment will follow at Memory Garden Cemetery, 2501 E. Euclid Ave., Arlington Heights where Robert will receive military honors for his service to his country during World War II. For funeral information 773-736-3833 or visit Robert's memorial at https://www.smithcorcoran.com/obituary/robert-f-emmerich
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 26, 2019