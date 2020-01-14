|
Robert F. Francek, 81 of Glen Ellyn. Beloved husband of Lenore nee Rossi. Loving father of Christine (Jorge) Abaroa and Cherie (Mark) Michelon. Cherished grandfather of Joseph, Alexa, Jack, Ben and Max. Funeral Service Thursday, 9:30 AM from Humes Funeral Home, 320 W. Lake St., Addison (2 Mi. W. of Rt. 83. 2 Mi. E of Rt. 53) to St. Peter Damien Church, Bartlett for Mass at 10:30 AM. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation 4-8 PM Wednesday. In lieu of flowers. Memorials to St. Jude Childrens Hospital greatly appreciated. For info, www. HumesFH.com or 630.628.8808
