Humes Funeral Home - Addison
320 West Lake St
Addison, IL 60101
630-628-8808
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Humes Funeral Home - Addison
320 West Lake St
Addison, IL 60101
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
9:30 AM
Humes Funeral Home - Addison
320 West Lake St
Addison, IL 60101
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Peter Damien Church
Bartlett, IL
Robert F. Francek Obituary
Robert F. Francek, 81 of Glen Ellyn. Beloved husband of Lenore nee Rossi. Loving father of Christine (Jorge) Abaroa and Cherie (Mark) Michelon. Cherished grandfather of Joseph, Alexa, Jack, Ben and Max. Funeral Service Thursday, 9:30 AM from Humes Funeral Home, 320 W. Lake St., Addison (2 Mi. W. of Rt. 83. 2 Mi. E of Rt. 53) to St. Peter Damien Church, Bartlett for Mass at 10:30 AM. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation 4-8 PM Wednesday. In lieu of flowers. Memorials to St. Jude Childrens Hospital greatly appreciated. For info, www. HumesFH.com or 630.628.8808
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 14, 2020
