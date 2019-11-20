Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Mount Auburn Funeral Home
4101 South Oak Park Ave
Stickney, IL 60402
(708) 749-2033
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
8:00 AM
Mount Auburn Funeral Home
4101 South Oak Park Ave
Stickney, IL 60402
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Leonard's Church
3318 Clarence Ave
Berwyn, IL
Robert F. Fredona Obituary
Loving husband of Mary. Beloved father of Andrew (Jill), Joseph and Robert. Cherished grandfather of Anne, Mina and Emily. Dear brother of the late Joseph and the late Richard (Lorraine). Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Visitation Thursday, November 21, 2019 8:00 am at Mount Auburn Funeral Home, 4101 S. Oak Park Ave., Stickney, IL 60402 (708) 749-2033. Funeral Mass at 10:00 am at St. Leonard's Church 3318 Clarence Ave., Berwyn, IL 60402. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MountAuburnFuneralHome.com for the Fredona family.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 20, 2019
