Robert F. Gregory, age 72, of Bolingbrook, US Air Force Vietnam Veteran. Beloved father of Keith (Julie) Gregory. Loving brother of Richard (Stephanie) and Randall (Mary) Gregory. Fond friend of many. Rob was a graduate of Lyons Township in 1964. He served in the Air Force from January, 1966 to January, 1970 and in Vietnam from September, 1967 to September, 1968. Rob was an avid motor racing fan, gardener, golfer, and traveler. Visitation 4 to 8pm Sunday, February 10, 2019, where Air Force Military Honors will be performed at 5pm, at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund. For Information: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 9, 2019