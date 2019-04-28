Resources More Obituaries for Robert Inger Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Robert F. "Bob" Inger

Robert "Bob" F. Inger, PhD, of Chicago, 98, died on Friday, April 12, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Tan Fui Lian, his brother and his wife, Morton and Sharon, of Wellfleet, MA, and his nephew and nieces, Daniel, Rachel, and Miriam. He was predeceased by his first wife Mary and his parents, Jacob and Anna. He was born in St. Louis and came to Chicago to attend the University of Chicago, where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in 1942. After serving in WWII as a ground-map maker, he returned to the University of Chicago to complete his PhD. His long association with the Field Museum of Natural History (FMNH) began as a volunteer when he was an undergraduate. After completing his doctorate, he was hired at the Field Museum where he shortly become the Assistant Curator of Fishes and then Curator of Amphibians and Reptiles. After serving as Assistant Director from 1971-1978, he returned to the Division of Amphibians and Reptiles as Curator from 1979 until retirement in 1995. As Curator Emeritus, he continued his research on the systematics and ecology of reptiles and amphibians of Southeast Asia and associated field studies in some parts of Asia with emphasis on Sabah and Sarawak, Malaysian states in the Island of Borneo. He was well known for his work among biologists, naturalists and friends who were interested in those faunas. He was honored with the title "Dato" by the Government of Malaysia in the state of Sarawak where he conducted reptile and amphibian monitoring from 1950 to 2007. He collaborated with local researchers and students in several Institutions in Sabah and Sarawak throughout his career. These institutions include the Museums in Sabah and Sarawak, Universiti Malaysia (Sabah); Universiti Malaysia (Sarawak), Forestry Departments, Fishery Departments, State Parks in Sabah, Plantation and Conservation organizations. Their collaborations helped to substantially increase the scientific knowledge of the respective areas. This resulted in raising the number of specimens at both the local institutions and FMNH that are available for study by students and scientists interested in this fauna. Several scientific publications were published from their collaborations. He maintained his relationship with those who had worked with him throughout his life. He was also Honorary Curator of Amphibians and Reptiles at Sarawak Museum, Sarawak, Malaysia. For decades after retirement, he was in his museum lab almost every weekday. Over the course of his long career, Dato Dr. Inger authored 11 books, frequently with co-authors, and over 130 peer-reviewed papers. He described over 75 species new to science and over 40 new species have been named after him by other scientists. At various times in his career, he served as president of the Society of Systematic Zoology, the American Society of Ichthyologists and Herpetologists, and the Herpetologists' League. Dato Dr. Inger was also an active board member of the Nature Conservancy (TNC) of the Illinois Chapter. He served on the Illinois Board of Trustees of the Nature Conservancy (TNC) from 1990-2010. In 1991 when the Science Advisory Committee (SAC) of TNC, Illinois Chapter was formed, Dato Dr. Inger was appointed first Chair of the SAC and remained a member of the committee until 2015. In lieu of flowers and wreaths, the family asks that contributions be made to the organization or institution of your choice. A celebration of his life will be held by family and friends later. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2019