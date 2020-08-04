Robert F. Jelinski, 89, lifelong resident of Lemont, passed away August 2, 2020. Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force, serving in the Korean War. Retired from Corn Products and I.I.T. and served as an usher at SS. Cyril & Methodius Church. Beloved husband of Judy, nee McCutcheon, Jelinski; loving father of Robert Todd Jelinski and the late Maryann Jelinski; cherished son of the late Frank (late Martha, nee Grzybowski) Jelinski; proud brother of the late Dorothy (late Richard) Sniegowski; dearest uncle of the late David Sniegowski; and fond great-uncle of Amy, Gene Jr, Jeff, Kathy, Lisa, Nicole, Michael, Mark and their families.Visitation Wednesday from 3 – 6 p.m. at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 108 Illinois St. Lemont. Funeral services Thursday, August 6, 2020, 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to SS. Cyril & Methodius Church for Mass at 10 a.m. Interment SS. Cyril & Methodius Cemetery. In lieu of flowers Mass are preferred, or donations may be made to SS. Cyril & Methodius Church. Info: Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. www.markiewiczfh.com
or 630-257-6363