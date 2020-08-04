1/1
Robert F. Jelinski
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert F. Jelinski, 89, lifelong resident of Lemont, passed away August 2, 2020. Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force, serving in the Korean War. Retired from Corn Products and I.I.T. and served as an usher at SS. Cyril & Methodius Church. Beloved husband of Judy, nee McCutcheon, Jelinski; loving father of Robert Todd Jelinski and the late Maryann Jelinski; cherished son of the late Frank (late Martha, nee Grzybowski) Jelinski; proud brother of the late Dorothy (late Richard) Sniegowski; dearest uncle of the late David Sniegowski; and fond great-uncle of Amy, Gene Jr, Jeff, Kathy, Lisa, Nicole, Michael, Mark and their families.Visitation Wednesday from 3 – 6 p.m. at Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. 108 Illinois St. Lemont. Funeral services Thursday, August 6, 2020, 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to SS. Cyril & Methodius Church for Mass at 10 a.m. Interment SS. Cyril & Methodius Cemetery. In lieu of flowers Mass are preferred, or donations may be made to SS. Cyril & Methodius Church. Info: Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. www.markiewiczfh.com or 630-257-6363


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. - Lemont
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. - Lemont
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Service
10:00 AM
SS. Cyril & Methodius Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Markiewicz Funeral Home, P.C. - Lemont
108 Illinois Street
Lemont, IL 60439
(630) 257-6363
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved