|
|
Robert F. Kanney, 91, passed away on March 29, 2020. He was born on December 14, 1928 to Francis and Elsie (nee Anderson) Kanney. Robert was the loving husband to the late Helen (nee Grandus) (1993). He is survived by his loving daughters Patrice (Ricardo) Lagos, Anne Gulotta and Kathleen (Alek) Kasprzak; his loving grandchildren Elizabeth Sweeney, Jay Gulotta, Alejandra Lagos, Ana Lucia Lagos, Kajetan Kasprzak; his loving great grandchild Rees Anne Sweeney; and his loving sister Jeanne G. (nee Kanney) Backor. He was preceded in death by his son in-law Jay Gulotta. All services are private at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Illinois Covid-19 Response Fund, ilcovidresponsefund.org. Info: Wenban Funeral Home (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 9, 2020