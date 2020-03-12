|
Age 94, WW II Naval Veteran. Beloved husband of 66 years of the late Eileen (nee Quinnan) McGarry and Patriarch of Maureen "Reenie" Hicks, Joan McGarry, Sharon (Brian) Black, Robert Jr. DDS (Susan Ellenz, DDS) McGarry, Eileen (Mark) Anderson, and the late Brian and John McGarry. Proud grandfather of 11. Adored great-grandfather of 10. Cherished brother of the late Ann (Francis) Russell, and twin sister Eleanor (Edward) Choate. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews.
Visitation Friday 3-8 p.m. Funeral Saturday 9:15 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to Our Lady of the Woods Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 12, 2020