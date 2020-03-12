Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 857-7878
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:15 AM
Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home
9000 West 151st St
Orland Park, IL 60462
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Woods Church,

Robert F. McGarry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert F. McGarry Obituary
Age 94, WW II Naval Veteran. Beloved husband of 66 years of the late Eileen (nee Quinnan) McGarry and Patriarch of Maureen "Reenie" Hicks, Joan McGarry, Sharon (Brian) Black, Robert Jr. DDS (Susan Ellenz, DDS) McGarry, Eileen (Mark) Anderson, and the late Brian and John McGarry. Proud grandfather of 11. Adored great-grandfather of 10. Cherished brother of the late Ann (Francis) Russell, and twin sister Eleanor (Edward) Choate. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews.

Visitation Friday 3-8 p.m. Funeral Saturday 9:15 a.m. from the Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home, 9000 W. 151st Street, Orland Park, IL to Our Lady of the Woods Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -