Former Barrington resident Bob Norton passed away April 19, 2020 at the age of 87. He is predeceased by his loving wife Barb (Newman). He is survived by his 2 children, Kitty and Tom (Therese), sister Nancy, step-brothers Peter and David Hugle, 8 grandchildren and 3 great-granddaughters.
Most recently, Bob was a resident of Salem, SC, where he had been a very active volunteer with his church, the local hospital and elementary school. He was an active golfer and avid Cubs fan. During his years in Barrington, he coached youth baseball.
Bob was a 1950 graduate of Evanston High School, and a 1954 graduate of Grinnell College, Grinnell, Iowa, where he and Barb met. Their travels brought them to Biltmore in 1969, where they spent 15 years actively engaged in the community, and surrounded by a wonderful, fun-loving group of friends. Bob was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and was a friend to everyone he met. It can truly be said that Bob Norton never met a stranger.
A memorial is planned for later in the year in Seneca, SC, at Bob and Barb's church. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Bob's favorite non-profit: Barb Norton Technology Fund, c/o Keowee Elementary School, 7051 Keowee School Rd., Seneca, SC 29672, 864-886-4475.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 30, 2020