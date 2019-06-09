Home

Robert F. Ruebenson

Korean War Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Shirley (nee Robbins). Loving father of Karen (Richard) Nalbandian, Gayle (Steve) Parkinson, Jean (Mark) Tolliver, Bob (Mary) Ruebenson, Donna (Jay) Van Loh, and Michael (Mary) Ruebenson. Proud grandfather and great-grandfather of many. Dear son of the late George and Margaret (nee Maher). Caring brother of the late George and Raymond Ruebenson. Proud co-founder of General Converting Inc., Bolingbrook, IL. Services and interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Misericordia Home, 6300 N. Ridge Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660 would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Home www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 9, 2019
