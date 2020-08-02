Robert F. Ryan, age 87, of Elgin formerly of Carpentersville. Loyal and longtime member of Bricklayers Union Local # 21. Beloved husband of the late Jacqueline (nee Sauvant) Loving father of Robert P. (Rebecca Kuo) Ryan. Dear grandfather of Erin, Devin, Danielle, and Gabrielle. Fond brother of the late John, Thomas, William, Patrick, Eugene and Daniel. Uncle and friend of many. Services and Interment Private. A Public Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Please omit flowers. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation of America. For Info Miller Funeral Home, West Dundee 847-426-3436. To leave an online condolence, please visit: www.millerfuneralhomedundee.com