Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church of Arlington Heights
302 N. Dunton Ave.
Arlington Heights, IL
Robert F. Scheibel Obituary
Robert F. Scheibel, 96, passed away on September 30, 2019. Loving husband for 68 years of Marilyn, beloved father of John (Soraya), Julie (Scott) Steele, and the late Dr. Steven Scheibel; caring grandfather of Valerie (Steve) Tardella, James Steele, Aubrey and Ansel; proud great grandfather of Elena Tardella. Served in Army during WWII. He had a 33 year career with Sargent & Lundy, ten years as partner. Memorial Service on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 10am, at First Presbyterian Church of Arlington Heights, 302 N. Dunton Ave., Arlington Heights, IL. Donations to Youth Ministry at First Presbyterian Church of Arlington Heights.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 27, 2019
