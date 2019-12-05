Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church
15629 S. Route 59
Plainfield, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Schinderle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert F. Schinderle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert F. Schinderle Obituary
Robert F. Schinderle, age 96, former CEO of St. Joseph Medical Center, Joliet, and executive with Mercy Hospital, Chicago, and OSF Saint Francis Hospital, Peoria, died Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Proud WWII Army veteran serving in the Battle of the Bulge with the 75th Infantry Division, and graduate of Marquette University and Northwestern University. Active member of numerous professional and community organizations including serving as an officer with the American Hospital Association, Illinois Hospital Association, Catholic Hospital Association of the United States, and Hospital Licensing Board for the State of Illinois. Beloved husband of 69 years to the late Elizabeth A. (nee Nutt) Schinderle (2018); loving father of David (Maria) Schinderle of San Juan Capistrano, CA, Mary Duchene of Crest Hill, IL, and Brian (Monica) Schinderle of Wilmette, IL; and dear grandfather of seven and great-grandfather of three. Visitation Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., at Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Roads, Joliet. Funeral Mass Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, 15629 S. Route 59, Plainfield, IL. Interment private. To read his complete obituary or for more information, visit www.fredcdames.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -