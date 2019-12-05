|
Robert F. Schinderle, age 96, former CEO of St. Joseph Medical Center, Joliet, and executive with Mercy Hospital, Chicago, and OSF Saint Francis Hospital, Peoria, died Tuesday, December 3, 2019. Proud WWII Army veteran serving in the Battle of the Bulge with the 75th Infantry Division, and graduate of Marquette University and Northwestern University. Active member of numerous professional and community organizations including serving as an officer with the American Hospital Association, Illinois Hospital Association, Catholic Hospital Association of the United States, and Hospital Licensing Board for the State of Illinois. Beloved husband of 69 years to the late Elizabeth A. (nee Nutt) Schinderle (2018); loving father of David (Maria) Schinderle of San Juan Capistrano, CA, Mary Duchene of Crest Hill, IL, and Brian (Monica) Schinderle of Wilmette, IL; and dear grandfather of seven and great-grandfather of three. Visitation Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., at Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black at Essington Roads, Joliet. Funeral Mass Monday, December 9, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at St. Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, 15629 S. Route 59, Plainfield, IL. Interment private. To read his complete obituary or for more information, visit www.fredcdames.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019