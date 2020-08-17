Robert F. Sherman. Beloved husband for 53 years of the late Ruth E. Sherman. Loving father of Miriam "Mimi" Sherman (Andrew Peters) and Judy (Kenneth) Skolnik. Proud grandfather of Jacob, Rachel and Ari. Interment service will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Central Avenue Synagogue, 874 Central Ave, Highland Park, IL 60035, www.nschabad.org
. To attend the funeral live stream, please visit our website. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com