Robert F. Stone, Age 73, of Hoffman Estates IL. Beloved husband to Donna nee Proctor for 38 wonderful years. Devoted father to Alex (Zulie) Stone. Cherished Grandpa Bob to Ariella, and one on the way. Dear brother to Kathy (Jim) Doering, Barbara (Bob) Burke, and Ken (Jan) Stone. Fond brother-in-law to Jim (Martine) Proctor. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Warren and Virginia Stone. A visitation will be held Tuesday, March 10, at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Hwy, Palatine, IL from 3:00-8:00PM. A service will be held Wednesday, March 11 at 11:00AM with a visitation from 10:00-11:00AM at the funeral home. Interment Town of Maine Cemetery, Park Ridge, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to Culver-Stockton College for the Student Scholarship Fund, Culver-Stockton College Advancement Office, One College Hill, Canton, MO 63435, or PAWS Chicago https://my.pawschicago.org/tribute-donations/Donate For more information please go to Robert's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com or call 847-359-8020.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2020