Robert F. Szymanski, age 77, of Wilmette passed away peacefully on May 29, 2020. He was born on May 25, 1943, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Frank and Eugenia Szymanski. Bob is survived by wife Van Ven and three children, Katherine (Katie) Szymanski, John Szymanski, and David Szymanski and sisters Sandra Pazanin and Jean De Luca. Bob was a United States Military Veteran, retiring as a Lieutenant Commander in the US Navy after three tours in Vietnam. He was the Founder and President of Urban Equities Real Estate Consultants in Chicago, where he was dedicated to taking good care of everyone involved and the buildings they all depend on. He was a very giving and caring man who valued hard work, education and family. Bob had an adventurous and curious spirit, and enjoyed world travel, photography, woodworking, maintenance of historic steam heating systems, scuba diving and sailing. He will be greatly missed by many.
A Funeral Mass will be held privately due to current precautions, and we invite you to view the Mass online on Monday June 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Please visit Saint Joseph-Francis Xavier YouTube channel. A recording will also be available after the Mass.
Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Night Ministry, C/O Edgewater Presbyterian Church, 1020 West Bryn Mawr Avenue, Chicago, IL 60660.
Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 7, 2020.