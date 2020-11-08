1/1
Robert F. Walsh
1942 - 2020
Robert F. Walsh, formerly of Oak Park, Glen Ellyn, and Winfield. Beloved husband of Sharon K.; loving father of daughter Kelly A. Walsh, deceased son Captain Thomas F. Walsh (US Navy SEAL) (Jane), and son Robert T. Walsh; cherished grandfather of Jake Leiby, Jack Leiby, William Leiby, Adam Walsh, Christopher Walsh, Grace Walsh, Joseph Walsh, and Nora Walsh; brother of Pat (MaryAnn), deceased brother Mike (Nancy), Jim (Denise), Dan, Kate, Phil (Sharon) and Nora; uncle of many nieces and nephews. Bob held several officer positions in the Chicago Plumbers' Local 130 organization, including Recording Secretary, Vice-President, Executive Board member, and Trustee. Bob was an avid sailor, completing six Chicago to Mackinac races, numerous Tri-states, Columbias, and NOODs. He completed an incredible sailing journey with Irish friends on the boat Simple Pleasure from St. John's, Newfoundland across the Atlantic to the Aran Islands in 2001. Irish American News featured their adventure of a lifetime, including Bob's handwritten daily cruising log. Bob enjoyed playing golf with friends, including many Local 130 colleagues. He and his wife Sharon were members of the Sundowners Ski Club, travelling extensively to ski destinations all over the world. When he wasn't sailing, golfing, or skiing, Bob could be found in the garage fine tuning the engine in his 1965 Marina Blue Corvette convertible. Bob exuded great passion and strived for excellence in all that he endeavored and was a steadfast, loyal friend to many, including his best and treasured friend of 65 years, John Clancy. A private funeral service will be held for the immediate family. Relatives & friends are invited to watch a livestream of the service on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. through the link on Robert's obituary page at hultgrenfh.com. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Little Friends, Inc. of Naperville, 140 N. Wright Street, Naperville, IL 60540, would be very much appreciated.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
November 7, 2020
So sorry to hear about Bob. Prayers, peace, and love.
Patrick Walsh
Family
November 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Hultgren Family and Staff
