Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Healy Chapel
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL 60506
630 897 9291
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
The Healy Chapel, Aurora
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL
View Map
Service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
The Healy Chapel, Aurora
332 W. Downer Place
Aurora, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Weiffenbach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert F. Weiffenbach


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert F. Weiffenbach Obituary
Robert F. Weiffenbach, 90, of Oswego, passed away on July 27, 2019. He was born on August 19, 1928 in Chicago, IL.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 11 A.M. until the memorial service at 12 P.M. at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Place, Aurora, IL 60506.

Memorials may be directed to the Joyce Meyer Ministries Hand of Hope.

For further information please call 630-897-9291 or visit www.healychapel.com for a completed obituary or to leave an online condolence.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Healy Chapel
Download Now