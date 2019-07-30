|
Robert F. Weiffenbach, 90, of Oswego, passed away on July 27, 2019. He was born on August 19, 1928 in Chicago, IL.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 11 A.M. until the memorial service at 12 P.M. at The Healy Chapel, 332 W. Downer Place, Aurora, IL 60506.
Memorials may be directed to the Joyce Meyer Ministries Hand of Hope.
For further information please call 630-897-9291 or visit www.healychapel.com for a completed obituary or to leave an online condolence.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 30, 2019